Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Music

'Everest' release party with Pacifico at Spanish Moon

Russell Jones
1 day ago

Baton Rouge rock band Pacifico is pulling out all the stops for their third full-length album release this week.

To mark the launch of ‘Everest’, the band is hosting a release party at Spanish Moon Thursday night with music, poetry, and a pop-up by Secret Lair Taqueria.

‘Everest’ will be in wide release on Oct. 20, and Pacifico put is featuring some of the singles on their YouTube channel.

The show will also include poetry from LSU professor Vincent Cellucci, the co-lyricist for ‘Everest,’ as well as music from Denton Hatcher and dance beats from DJ Ian Meyers Dyer.

The cost is $8 at the door starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Image: Pacifico / Facebook

Comments

