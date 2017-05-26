Planning on heading to NOLA for the weekend? What about Lafayette?

If you’re taking a road trip for Memorial Day, you’re not alone. According to AAA, more Americans will travel for the holiday since 2005. Even though Memorial Day gas prices are at their highest since 2015, 39.3 million will go 50 miles or more away from home.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, Travel and Publishing. “Higher confidence has led to more consumer spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day.”

Are you traveling for Memorial Day this year? Or are you having a staycation complete with a BBQ? Let us know in the comments!

