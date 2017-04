Everything Philly Ice Express, from the owners of Everything Philly, just opened near Southern University serving the restaurant’s Philly Ice, WAFB reports. Philly Ice, sometimes called Water Ice, is a smooth, frozen treat popular in the Philadelphia area.

Everything Philly Ice Express is located at 8235 Scenic Hwy. and is open is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

