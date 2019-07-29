Excited chatter of creative professionals, industry leaders and community members from around the state will soon reverberate throughout the halls of the Louisiana Art and Science Museum as the fourth annual Louisiana Arts Summit kicks off July 29.



Co-hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the two-day event was postponed to July 29 and 30 after Hurricane Barry’s potential impact threatened the region in mid-July.



Started in 2016, the summit focuses on how art fosters progress, transforms community and propels economic growth in the state. Experts lead workshops designed to show participants how to run an arts-based business and monetize their craft, and topics such as diversity and accessibility are explored in panel discussions.



The yearly event also serves as a junction for artists and business leaders to network and share ideas, and to facilitate dialogue around arts education, in an effort to develop a more culturally literate public.



Session presentations include subjects such as: talking to media, financial literacy for artists, furthering arts education in the state, and demystifying creative grants. In between sessions, attendees can find a variety of performances and live demonstrations, including dance, spoken word poetry, weaving and more.



Visual artist Xavier Cortada, a professor at the University of Miami, will present the keynote address at the conference Monday evening. Cortada’s installations often gravitate toward science and environmental activism and address the effects of climate change and sea level rise on biodiversity.



Sessions will take place at the LASM and the Capitol Park Museum. Click here for the full summit schedule, and click here for more information on ticket costs.