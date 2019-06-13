Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessNews

Expected bike-sharing program Gotcha announces a new launch date

Staff
7 hours ago

The anticipated bike share service Gotcha has announced another launch time – and it’s soon.

The Advocate reported Tuesday that the program should now be releasing the new bikes at the end of June after the company completes field testing.

The South Carolina-based company was selected in 2018 as the private vendor for Baton Rouge’s bike sharing program. Gotcha was originally intended to launch earlier this year, first in March and then again in May, but was delayed due to a problematic lock design.

Gotcha will launch 500 new GPS-enabled e-bikes with 50 hubs around LSU, Southern University and downtown. 

To pick up and return bikes, riders will first need to download the Gotcha app. The app also allows users to pick from several payment options, including a daily, monthly or annual basis. 

Comments

You may also like

june

13jun7:00 am1:00 pmClub Pilates Baton Rouge Soft Opening

13jun6:00 pm7:30 pmTwilight Tours @ BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

13jun6:00 pm9:00 pmSpeed Dating: LGBT @ White Star Market

13jun7:00 pm9:00 pmShannon LaBrie with Tennessee Dixon @ Zeeland Street Market

13jun8:00 pm9:00 pmOpen Mic Comedy Show @ City Bar Baton Rouge

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X