Expected bike-sharing program Gotcha announces a new launch date

The anticipated bike share service Gotcha has announced another launch time – and it’s soon.

The Advocate reported Tuesday that the program should now be releasing the new bikes at the end of June after the company completes field testing.

The South Carolina-based company was selected in 2018 as the private vendor for Baton Rouge’s bike sharing program. Gotcha was originally intended to launch earlier this year, first in March and then again in May, but was delayed due to a problematic lock design.

Gotcha will launch 500 new GPS-enabled e-bikes with 50 hubs around LSU, Southern University and downtown.

To pick up and return bikes, riders will first need to download the Gotcha app. The app also allows users to pick from several payment options, including a daily, monthly or annual basis.

