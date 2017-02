Post-rock band Explosions in the Sky is headed to Baton Rouge this April in support of its latest release, “The Wilderness.”

The band, known for songs like “Your Hand in Mine” and “Hello!” originated in Texas and have been together since 1999.

Tickets are available here.

Explosions in the Sky will take the stage April 7 at 9 p.m.

Photo: livepict.com

