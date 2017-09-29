Extension granted for Delado’s bar taxes

Updated Sept. 29:

City-parish officials gave former Metro Council member John Delgado until the end of the year to pay back the delinquent taxes he owes for his three downtown bars, according to reports.

The Advocate said the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board unanimously agreed Thursday to give Delgado a 90-day extension on his $30,000 debt. Delgado owns Draft House Bar, Huey’s Bar and 1913.

According to the Advocate, Delgado said at the hearing slow summer business is what caused his delay in paying the city-parish tax. He said business picks back up in the fall and will allow him to pay back the debt by January.

If he doesn’t the board will not issue new business licenses for his establishments.

The board fined and suspended the licenses of several businesses which had no representation at the meeting, including Brightside Bar & Grill, Cheers Sports Bar & Grill, Club Truth, and The Capital Club.

Original story:

A club and bar owner owes the city-parish more than $30,000 in back taxes and could face losing his license, according to reports.

The Business Report said John Delgado will go before the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board for a hearing Thursday about the delinquent taxes. He owns the Draft House Bar, Huey’s Bar and 1913.

The board could choose to pull his license for failing to pay the bill, but Delgado told the Business Report he’s sure he could pay it off by the end of the year. He says he’s already on a payment plan with the state for being behind on those taxes, but the city-parish has no such option.

Delgado, a former Metro Council member, said the troubles cropped up because of a slowdown in business downtown, as well as many new options pulling nightlife in other directions.

Image: Draft House Bar / Facebook