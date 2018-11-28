Dig Baton Rouge
Fab five: White Star expands brunch, adds live music

7 hours ago

As White Star Market hits its 6 month anniversary, some new changes are taking place. The first, is a much anticipated expansion of its Sunday brunch offerings.

“The most overwhelmingpiece of feedback we received since opening was that our guests wanted more vendors to be open on Sunday.” said owner Clark Gaines. “Starting on Sunday December 2nd, that will be the case.”

For food offerings, Fete au Fete, Dat’z Italian and MJ’s Café have been mainstays on Sunday. Now they will be joined by Gov’t Taco and Chow Yum Phat.

White Star has also added an acoustic music series on Sundays during brunch, from 11am-2pm.

“We have seen a noticeable increase in traffic and sales each Sunday, and felt like now was the ideal time to roll out our full offering” said co-owner Whitney Gaines.

 

Vu “Phat” Le and business partner Jordan Ramirez have also announced the opening date for their new concept “Yuzu” at White Star Market. They will begin with lunch service on Thursday December 6th.

Yuzu is the 2nd concept at White Star for the pair, who launched Chow Yum Phat when the food hall opened. Yuzu will focus on a “cold bar” concept, with fresh seafood menu items with their own unique spin. Expect to see sushi, poke’, crudo, tartare and more. As their logo implies, both Le & Ramirez want to keep the menu light & fresh. Yuzu also plans to be open for Sunday brunch as well.

