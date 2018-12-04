Fab5: Sweater weather inspirations

Baby, it’s cold outside! We’ve already seen snow this year and it’s still a few weeks away from Christmas. As if you needed any more excuses to fill the wardrobe with a few more snuggly pieces, right? This week is full of sweaters from casual to classy but all under $70. Since our cold/cool weather season is so short, remember that your window to buy is short too – sizes and colors are quickly snapped up this time of year. Happy shopping and feel free to send us and cool, trending looks you find for us to post here each week by using the hashtag #Digstyle
Hemline has a fresh shipment of warm-weather knits just in time for Christmas. Starting at $89 these breathable knits fit snug at the edges and go great with a pair of jeans and some cute boots. Available in sizes 2-6 while supplies last.
Sweater weather . . . . #shophemline #under100 #freepeople #bestseller #holiday #shoplocal #shopping #style
This time of year floats between a bit chilly to not quite warm enough. That’s why scarves are the must-have accessory. They’ll cuten up any outfit and keep you from turning into a shivering chatterbox. They also make great gifts, starting at $29. Vertage sports a big selection this time of year with many patterns and colors to choose from.
L❄️VING these scarves! The perfect white elephant gift 🎅🏻🎄🧣Swipe for more pics ➡️
We love the look of this relaxed but classy “Must Have Mauve” sweater. It just arrived and is available in S, M, L for $48
Fall me Up Cardigan is back and available online. Comes in three delicious colors: wine, olive and mustard for $48 and sexy leopard for $58. Available in sizes S-L. Come try them on in-store or shop online.
Fall me Up Cardi is Online!! Wine, Olive, & Mustard $48 Leopard $58 S-L Shop the direct link ⬇️ https://www.theboutiqueofbr.com/shop/Tops/KimonosCardigans/p/Fall-me-up-cardi-x37125966.htm
Whether you’re lounging around the house or headed to the store for a quick grocery trip, these thermal hoodies from Simply Chic check off all the boxes: cute, casual and affordable. $56 and available in two colors – pink and olive but sizes are limited to call ahead or stop in.