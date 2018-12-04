Fab5: Sweater weather inspirations

Baby, it’s cold outside! We’ve already seen snow this year and it’s still a few weeks away from Christmas. As if you needed any more excuses to fill the wardrobe with a few more snuggly pieces, right? This week is full of sweaters from casual to classy but all under $70. Since our cold/cool weather season is so short, remember that your window to buy is short too – sizes and colors are quickly snapped up this time of year. Happy shopping and feel free to send us and cool, trending looks you find for us to post here each week by using the hashtag #Digstyle