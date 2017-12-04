Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Facebook launches kids Messenger app

Russell Jones
3 hours ago

Facebook announced Monday they are going to allow young children onto their networks for the first time through a new kids-focused messaging app.

The social giant launched Messenger Kids, which is aimed at getting children younger than 13 into the Facebook world.

It’s similar to the current Messenger, but with far more parental controls and walls preventing regular Facebook users from seeing the accounts of kids using the new app. There are also no ads, and Facebook says they won’t have over data from Messenger Kids to advertisers.

There are other parent-level barriers to setting up a Messenger Kids account to try and alleviate concerns – it must be tied into a parent’s existing Facebook account, all friend requests must be approved through that parental account, and adults also have to be friends on Facebook before their kids can connect their Messenger apps.

Parents cannot read messages sent through the app without the child’s device, but they can report or block accounts and get notifications if their children get blocked or reported.

The app is available now for U. S. iPhone users.

Image: Facebook

Comments

You may also like

News

Report: Government Street ‘diet’ starting in January

Work to reduce Government Street through Downtown and Mid City to three lanes and beautify it will start after the holidays, according to a new report. The Advocate said city-parish officials set a Jan. 8 start date for work on the “road...

4 days ago

Lip Sync Battle BR!

Young Professionals of American Cancer Society

december

04dec(dec 4)6:00 pm(dec 4)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

05dec(dec 5)11:00 am(dec 5)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

05dec(dec 5)6:30 pm(dec 5)6:30 pm3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle Baton Rouge!

05dec(dec 5)7:00 pm(dec 5)7:00 pmThe End of Prohibition Celebration at Hayride Scandal

05dec(dec 5)7:30 pm(dec 5)7:30 pmCool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X