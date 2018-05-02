Far Superior

Superior Grill’s Highland location is a feast for all senses

When I walked in the door of the new Superior, the first thing that crossed my mind was that I was in the best episode of American Pickers. With so much to ogle, you hardly know where to look first. It is clear this was a passion project for the Superior Grill team, from start to finish.

The wood beams are from an Amish farm in Wisconsin, the bull head from Spain, the stained glass above the door inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright (crafted by local artist Steve Wilson), hand painted murals are throughout and much of the furniture is repurposed vintage. The list goes on. You could spend an entire day exploring every design feature.

Who made this happen? Along with the dedicated Superior Grill team, including General Manager Brian Whitley, the dream team included an architect from Chicago (he also worked on Brennan’s), Austin neon sign legend Evan Voles, and a host of local Baton Rouge talent. With all these features, you are sure to have an interesting dinner no matter the company.

When it comes to the menu, Superior’s beloved classics are included along with some inspired options for those craving a change. Our favorite newcomers? Try the ahi tuna tacos to start. These come with avocado, mango, and sesame oil and are served in a crispy wonton. Another light, but flavorful option is the ceviche: shrimp and fish marinated in lime juice with jalapeño, red onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado. It packs a punch without the calories. What are crowds loving the most?

“The seven layer salad was something unique to Highland, but became so popular, we put it on the Government street location menu,” Whitley noted.

We can see why. Mesquite chicken, chipotle peppers, roasted tomatoes, avocado, queso blanco, roasted corn, and black beans are tossed in chipotle ranch. There is quite literally nothing not to love.

You will also notice a larger wine list with an impressive display of the selection when you walk in the door. Bottles of Opus are available for big spenders. For those of us who love vino, but can’t afford bottles of the good stuff, there is a great list by the glass. The wines are served from a temperature controlled tap to give each glass the best sipping experience. Of course there are still margaritas (don’t panic) and cocktails for every taste. For the brunching crowd, there are—wait for it—frozen mimosas, which are served on Saturday and Sunday and come highly recommended. The frozen French 75 is available throughout the week.

The whole dining experience feels elevated, but familiar. Even with the parking there is lagniappe: a valet is on hand to make the VIP experience complete. On your way out, be sure to check out the mural at the back of the restaurant, which will be finished in coming months. It’s a vintage postcard of Baton Rouge with a place for folks to take pictures, there to remind us just how amazing the red stick is.

Superior Highland is located at 7333 Highland Rd and is open seven days a week. Visit their website for complete menus and more information at highland.superiorgrill.com.

Photos by Sean Gasser