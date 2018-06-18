Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Feast for the Eyes at LASM this summer

DIG Staff DIG Staff
1 day ago

This summer is all about FOOD at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s newest exhibit.

Follow a food photography journey with new exhibits like “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography” and “Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food!” Awaken all the senses with LASM’s three themes; Still Life, Around the Table and Playing with Food. The Feast for the Eyes exhibit is open now and will run through September 16th. Read more about what you can expect at Feast for the Eyes from LASM.

Check out LASM’s newest exhibits and hear “Louisiana Eats!” host Poppy Tooker talk all about food at Art After Hours. Plus, win a gift card to spend during Restaurant Week!

