Feline two-fur: meet shelter pets of the week Ginger and Mama

1 day ago

It’s not too late to bring home a new furry companion for the holidays. In fact, now’s the perfect time! Make a difference in the life of an animal in need this holiday season.

It is somewhat uncommon to find an orange tabby kitty that is also a female.  Because males only need to inherit the orange gene from their mothers and females need both their mother and father to pass on the gene, only 20% of orange tabbies are female.

Her beautiful orange color is only one of the many ways that Ginger is special!  She is specially sweet, specially playful, specially pretty and specially happy to be loved.   

Ginger is about 8 months old and recently came to Cat Haven after having been abandoned at a veterinarian’s office.  She is easy-going, gets along well with other cats and is a purrfect companion. To learn more about Ginger and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook.

The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week.  For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

The 12 Days of Christmas are going on right now at Companion Animal Alliance. Today, all of the cats in the catio are $12. Our sweet girl, Mama, is one of the cats residing in the catio. This sweetheart is just under two years old and great with other cats. Visit Mama and her catio-mates today!

Companion Animal Alliance is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 2010 to increase the save rate of animals in our community.  In partnership with the East Baton Rouge City-Parish, CAA operates the EBR Parish open-intake shelter, caring for nearly 9,000 animals each year.

Visit CAA on Facebook, or visit www.caabr.org. CAA is open Everyday 10am – 5pm at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge, and can be reached by phone at 225-408-5360.

 

8 hours ago

