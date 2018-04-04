April means festival season and while that means shopping local artists, enjoying amazing music, and tasty beverages, it also means trying all of our favorite festival foods. Forget about fried butter and funnel cakes. You’ll want to seek out these down home eats while you’re celebrating. You can’t go wrong with these classic Louisiana delicacies, all found at festivals in the state this month!

Crawfish Bread

My mouth is already watering. This bready treat is stuffed with crawfish tails and oozes with melted cheese. You’ll get in line for a second one before you’ve even finished the first. Don’t miss this Jazz Fest staple that keeps us running back to the fairgrounds every year.

Festival: Jazz Fest, New Orleans

Home base: Laborde’s Panaroma Foods, Marksville, LA

Boudin

Boudin, in all of its many forms, is another classic at festivals in our state. This Cajun specialty fills the booths at the Scott Boudin Festival, and from pork, shrimp, crawfish, and even alligator, your boudin options are endless. Try them all and we dare you to pick a favorite.

Festival: Scott Boudin Festival, Lafayette, LA

BBQ Shrimp Po-boy

Imagine Dickie Brennan’s famous barbecue shrimp from their shrimp and grits on soft French bread. Drooling yet? Jumbo gulf shrimp and New Orleans style barbecue sauce put a delicious twist on this classic poboy.

Festival: French Quarter Fest, New Orleans

Home base: Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, New Orleans, LA

Creole Crawfish Pie

This flaky pastry pie is stuffed with crawfish filling and traditional Louisiana seasonings. It’s like a Cajun version of a delicious Hot Pocket, only you won’t regret it 10 minutes later.

Festival: French Quarter Fest, New Orleans

Home base: Mrs. Wheat’s Pies, New Orleans

Goudin Balls

If you thought boudin balls couldn’t get any better, think again. This festival favorite from Rouge-A-Roux’s food truck takes the classic Cajun creation to the next level by stuffing their fried boudin balls with smoked Gouda cheese. They’re perfect for sharing, but so good you won’t want to.

Festival: Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Baton Rouge, LA

Home base: Rouge A Roux’s, Baton Rouge