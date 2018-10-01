Festival Fun

It’s Fall, y’all—time to celebrate Louisiana style

The temperature is dropping and everyone can finally escape their air-conditioned homes to enjoy the beautiful weather some people might call “fall.” Known in other regions as “autumn,” typically the leaves on the trees turn beautiful colors, pumpkin spice is all around, and if you’re not wearing a scarf you’re not doing it right. However, for Baton Rougeans it means we might see weather in the 70s and it’s finally festival time. The October festival season has flourished over the past few years and we are ready to make a stop at all of these this coming season. Are you?

Brew at the Zoo

October 5

Come out to see all of your favorite furry friends while drinking the tastiest local, domestic, and imported brews at the fifth annual Brew at the Zoo. This year’s Brew will be better than ever with over 100 beers to taste, a new VIP experience, and live music by Michael Brandt! The VIP experience includes an hour early access to the event, skip the lines for check in, and an all-exclusive VIP tent with specialty food, beverages, and air-conditioned bathrooms. Some of your favorite local eateries like BRQ, the Overpass Merchant and more, will be providing snacks while you take a walk on the wild side. Get your tickets in advance at brzoobrew.org.

Bloom Festival

October 6

What better way to celebrate the blossoming music and art scene in Baton Rouge than with the Bloom Festival? The lineup includes local bands, DJ’s, rappers and musicians from an array of genres and closing out the night, everyone’s favorite NOLA bounce artist, Big Freedia. The festival aims to create a garden of diversity and unity through the city’s love for art, music and food by not only featuring music acts, but local makers and artists as well. Edward Simmons, Devin Bajoie, DLo, and many others will have booths of their artistry you can peruse so it’s sure to be an inspiring night. Tickets are only $15, and you can get them at bloomfestbr.com.

Cap City Beer Festival

October 21

Everyone loves a good beer festival, but when you can combine sampling beer and hanging out with dogs, we don’t think it gets much better than that. The fourth annual Cap City Beer Festival will be benefiting the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, so bring your pup along–this festival is dog friendly! All of your favorite local breweries will be in attendance with some solid national staples for you to sip on and fall in love with. To top it off there will be live music, games, and gourmet food for purchase. For more information and tickets visit capcitybeerfest.org.

The Bayou Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

October 27

Food Truck Festivals of America is heading to Gonzales for the first ever Bayou Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. Crave Food Truck, and Energy & Taste, will be dishing out all your southern favorites along side dozens of regional and national craft breweries. Tin Roof and Southern Craft Brewing will be representing the 225, so you don’t want to miss this. For more information on the festival and who will be participating, visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

Voodoo Music and Arts Experience

October 26-28

The time of year has returned when we find the perfect costume, put on our dancing shoes and get real spooky. This year’s Voodoo Music and Arts Experience has invited some of the biggest names in music to New Orleans–from Mumford & Sons, to Childish Gambino, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lizzo and more. If you aren’t singing along to your favorite artist, check out their interactive and immersive art installations, ride the ferris wheel, or chow down on some of the tastiest festival food out there. The festival runs all weekend long and you don’t want to miss out, so get your tickets at voodoofestival.com.

Fifolet Halloween Festival, Zombie Pub Crawl

October 26

Get your blood and guts ready to join 10/31 Consortium for the Fifolet Halloween Festival’s Zombie Pub Crawl! Complimentary makeup applications will be provided at the 10/31 Consortium tent at Live After Five, and from there the fun begins! Anyone who wants to participate must be dressed for the occasion and they will be given a special bead that gives access to special zombie drinks from your favorite downtown bars. You’ll be able to vote for your favorite drink at the end of the night and see who takes home the prize for best-dressed zombie! It’s a scary night you’ll be stumbling over, so be sure to get your tickets at 1031consortium.com.