Lafayette’s non-profit Festival International de Louisiane has released its official 2017 lineup.

Balkan Beat Box, Ginkgoa, Mokoomba, Givers and more will perform at the April festival. For the full lineup, click here.

Festival International is the largest International music and arts festival in the United States, according to the festival website. This year’s Festival International is scheduled for April 26-30.

Festival passes are available here.

Photo by Steven Pisano.

