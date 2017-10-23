Fifolet Festival begins this week with Fantasy Feast

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you: Halloween’s almost here, and Dig is joining with the 1031 Consortium to bring you a week full of ghoulish goings-on with the Fifolet Festival.

Will you feed your beast with the Fantasy Feasts taking place around Baton Rouge? Will you shamble on over to the Zombie Pub Crawl? Will you rock a creative cosplay as part of the new FifoCon gaming and makers convention?

Named for the blue Cajun swamp spirit known to lead wanderers astray, the Fifolet Festival runs through Sunday in the Capitol City. Check out the full schedule of events at the Festival’s website and get prepared for a frightfully fun time.

For starters, how about scaring up something to eat? The Fantasy Feast starts today with special menu items and deals at a variety of restaurants around the Red Stick. The specials run all the way through Halloween, with 10 percent of proceeds going to fund the 1031 Consortium’s nonprofit work creating a fun and safe atmosphere for kids to enjoy Halloween.

Click here for the full menu at Mestizo’s, K Street, and Batch 31 this week and weekend.