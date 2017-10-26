Fifolet, FifoCon take over Halloween weekend

This year the Cajun fifolet spirit is extra busy ahead of Halloween.

The 1031 Consortium and organizers of the new FifoCon have a full weekend of events planned with costumes, parades, and celebrities for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Fifolet Festival started earlier this week with the Fantasy Feast, which continues through Oct. 31. On Thursday organizers carved pumpkins at the Belle of Baton Rouge, site of the new gaming and makers convention FifoCon which will run through the weekend. Kids can also enjoy spooky sights and sounds at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum starting at 4 p.m. Thursday evening.

FifoCon itself gets underway Friday with a full slate of attractions and panels for their Day of Discovery. Organizers said they want attendees to discover what Louisiana has to offer for both makers and consumers of games, costumes, and other innovative entertainment. Groups like LSU’s Digital Media Arts & Engineering, The Louisiana Technology Park, NICERC, the UNO Department of Computer Science will present panels about their work and opportunities, while special celebrity guests include Mass Effect voice actor Mark Meers, Highlander star Adrian Paul, comics artist Roland Paris, and celebrity impersonator Paul Forest (aka Spock Vegas).

You might need to stop and get a drink after all that action, which means Friday night’s a great time for the Zombie Pub Crawl. Get into your ghoulish best (or worst) and shamble over to downtown as the walking dead swarm the bar scene starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday means the Halloween “Rhythm and Boos” Parade starting at 2 p.m., preceded by the Pumpkin Pi 3.14 mile race that morning and the family-friendly Halloween Town starting at 8 a.m. You’ll probably want a nap before swinging back by FifoCon for their Saturday panels, or over to the Station Bar and Grill for The Resurrection II block Party at 7 p.m., or the midnight performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Theatre Baton Rouge.

Sunday will include the Royalty Brunch with the king and queen of Baton Rouge’s Halloween krewe. Cyclists can enjoy a cemetery bike ride at 1:30 p.m., and you can finish off the weekend with an outdoor showing of Beetlejuice at the North Boulevard Town Square at 5 p.m.