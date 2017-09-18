Fifolet Halloween Festival rocks on

Even though businesses in Baton Rouge are already putting out Christmas trees and decorations, some people in the Red Stick are dedicated to making sure we properly celebrate Halloween first.

The organizers of the Fifolet Halloween Festival, the 1031 Consortium, released small blue rocks Monday into the wilds around Baton Rouge. The rocks, much like the festival’s namesake fifolet spirit, were painted blue with messages celebrating the season.

People who find the rocks are encouraged to post pictures online tagged #Fifolet. The yearly festival includes a Ghostly Gala on Oct. 7, Zombie Pub Crawl, marching in the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, and other spooky October events.

New this year will be FifoCon, a cosplay, tabletop gaming, and makers convention. The convention will be held Oct. 26-29 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel.

Image: Fifolet Halloween Festival / Facebook