Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Fifolet Halloween Festival rocks on

Russell Jones
7 hours ago

Even though businesses in Baton Rouge are already putting out Christmas trees and decorations, some people in the Red Stick are dedicated to making sure we properly celebrate Halloween first.

The organizers of the Fifolet Halloween Festival, the 1031 Consortium, released small blue rocks Monday into the wilds around Baton Rouge. The rocks, much like the festival’s namesake fifolet spirit, were painted blue with messages celebrating the season.

People who find the rocks are encouraged to post pictures online tagged #Fifolet. The yearly festival includes a Ghostly Gala on Oct. 7, Zombie Pub Crawl, marching in the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, and other spooky October events.

New this year will be FifoCon, a cosplay, tabletop gaming, and makers convention. The convention will be held Oct. 26-29 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel.

Image: Fifolet Halloween Festival / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Makers needed for EBR Library

Calling all DIY-ers, crafters, programmers and makers: the East Baton Rouge Parish Library wants you to show off your skills. Booth space is still available for the library’s fourth annual Mini Maker Faire on Oct. 21. The event embraces do-it...

6 days ago

september

18sep(sep 18)7:00 pm(sep 18)7:00 pmMonday Night Football

18sep(sep 18)7:27 pm(sep 18)7:27 pmAbita & A Band

19sep(sep 19)11:00 am(sep 19)11:00 amVelvet Cactus Gives Back

20sep(sep 20)5:30 pm(sep 20)5:30 pmRosé Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board

20sep(sep 20)6:00 pm(sep 20)6:00 pmCane Land Mid City Launch

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X