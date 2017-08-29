LSU’s Science Cafe series tackles the issue of home construction in hurricane-prone areas Tuesday night.

The big question: how can you help prepare your biggest asset, your home, to better withstand the wind and rain of a hurricane.

The discussion will be led by LSU Associate Professor Carol Friedland from the Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management. She’s an expert on how storms damage structures and what kinds of decisions could impact how that damage could be lessened.

The Science Cafe will be at the Varsity Teatre with free food from the Chimes. Doors open at 5 p.m. with networking discussions starting at 6 p.m.

Image: LSU Science Cafe / Facebook

