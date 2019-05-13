Find the Perfect Pet at this Weekend’s Barks N Brunch!

On Saturday, May 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Londoner will put on another Barks N Brunch in conjunction with Vaudeville Entertainment and our friends at Rescue.Repeat.Rehome!

The Londoner will be serving brunch from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. along with Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials to get your Saturday started off just right! Stick around for free tarot readings, face painting, arts & crafts vendors, live music by Norbert Redmond and more!



Cat and dog adoptions will take place as well, thanks to the efforts of Rescue.Repeat.Rehome. You might recognize them as one of the contributors for our weekly article, “Shelter Pets of the Week”. This wonderful organization rescues abandoned and abused animals from all over South Louisiana. Their mission is to seek both foster and adoption homes for these critters as well as provide education on how to be a responsible pet owner. Come by to this amazing pop up on Saturday, to see if that perfect pet is waiting for you.



If you would like to know more about Rescue.Repeat.Rehome, follow the link here. The Londoneer is located at 4215 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, and you can take a look at their amazing brunch menu here. Bring your friends and family and come out to help support a great cause!

