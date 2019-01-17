Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Find your favorite food truck with a new app

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
1 min ago

We have some killer food trucks in Baton Rouge. Aside from relying on them to be at our favorite events festivals and hoping they update their social feeds, they can be hard to find. The Louisiana start-up Bieville Software is bringing a solution. NOMAD Food Truck App launches in Baton Rouge on January 17.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

The NOMAD App will allow you to:
● Find the current location of food trucks
● View their menus and specials
● Order and pay
● Be alerted when your order is ready (skip the line!)
● Leave a tip

To start, NOMAD will service Fête au Fête and Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts, with additional trucks in the works. Drop biscuits, trash grits or a hot donut might be just around the corner!

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Sneak peek at Restaurant Week

The wait is almost over – Restaurant Week is less than a week away. With specially-priced 3-course menus from 50+ of BR’s best restaurants just over the horizon, we thought we’d tease your tastebuds with a small glimpse of...

22 hours ago

Happy hour every day 4:30-6:30

Experience the best margaritas in BR!

january

17jan4:00 pm11:00 pmThirsty Thursday And Ladies Night

17jan4:30 pm10:00 pmBottomless Thursdays at The Station!

18jan4:00 pm11:00 pmFree game night at ONO's

18jan6:00 pm8:00 pmOriginal Music Gathering - Every Friday

21janAll Day26Restaurant WeekThe city's biggest dining event is back!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X