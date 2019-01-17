Find your favorite food truck with a new app

We have some killer food trucks in Baton Rouge. Aside from relying on them to be at our favorite events festivals and hoping they update their social feeds, they can be hard to find. The Louisiana start-up Bieville Software is bringing a solution. NOMAD Food Truck App launches in Baton Rouge on January 17.



The NOMAD App will allow you to:

● Find the current location of food trucks

● View their menus and specials

● Order and pay

● Be alerted when your order is ready (skip the line!)

● Leave a tip



To start, NOMAD will service Fête au Fête and Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts, with additional trucks in the works. Drop biscuits, trash grits or a hot donut might be just around the corner!