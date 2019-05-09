Finding the Perfect Spot to Brunch for Mother’s Day

What says Mother’s Day more than brunch? If you’re looking for brunch spots around the Capital City this Mother’s Day, there’s no shortage to go around. We found some of the best lineups for brunch and giveaways around Baton Rouge for the special mother in your life to enjoy on her day.

BRQ

This weekend, seafood and barbeque restaurant BRQ is spoiling Moms with complimentary flowers and champagne. With their special Mother’s Day brunch menu, featuring Spinach Quiche, Eggs Florentine Benedict, and Redfish, Mom will sure to have a delicious brunch she won’t forget. You can show Mom just how much you love her at BRQ by ordering her their mile-high Famous Carrot Cake for dessert.

TJ Ribs

Drinks will be flowing at TJ Ribs this Mother’s Day with $5 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and screwdrivers until 2 pm. You can get to brunch early starting at 10 am or come by anytime during the day and enjoy their specials all day long. Let Mom enjoy the best of both worlds here with their lobster tails or prime rib to feast on.

Adrian’s by Jubans

Adrian’s is the latest addition to the Juban family of restaurants, and if Mom is a seafood lover, then you’ll want to check them out. Their special Mother’s Day brunch menu has all the seafood staples like Crab Cakes, Poboys, and Charbroiled Oysters, but if you want to try somehing a little out of the ordinary, we suggest trying their Crawfish Queso for a special southern spin on a classic treat.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Treat Mom like a queen this year at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. All for $45, everyone can enjoy a three-course meal from their special Mother’s Day brunch menu. Their brunch prix fixe menu features Lump Crab Cake Benedict, Roasted Rack of Lamb, and selections from their fresh seafood and hand-cut steaks. One thing is sure if you take Mom to Sullivan’s this Mother’s Day, she won’t be leaving hungry.

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Ruby Slipper has brunch options the whole family will love! If Mom orders a mimosa, then Ruby Slipper will give her one of their custom “Brunch Like a Mother” pins for her to commemorate her brunch experience that day. If Mom needs her mimosa fix every morning, then she’ll want to post a selfie to Instagram while at Ruby Slipper, with her mimosa, for a chance to win 365 mimosas from the Ruby Slipper, a mimosa a day for a year!

We would like to wish all our wonderful Baton Rouge mothers near and far, a happy Mother’s Day! May you be treated like a queen every day!