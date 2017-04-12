Whooping cranes are one of the world’s most endangered types of birds, and Louisiana hadn’t had one hatched in the wild since 1939 — until last year.

The state’s first whooping crane hatched in the wild in more than 70 years turned one year old yesterday, The Associated Press reports.

There are only about 600 whooping cranes alive today, so this one a milestone. Five pairs of whooping cranes laid eggs last year, and this crane, known as LW1-16 (No. 1 of 2016) was the one of two eggs that hatched. The bird’s sibling disappeared shortly after hatching, which is common, according to the report.

Though she has an injured wing, LW1-16 can fly.

