First taste: Soji releases summer cocktail menu

Soji’s bar has quickly made its mark in town by offering fresh takes on classic drinks served iconic mugs and glasses you’ve no doubt seen all over your Instagram feed. With the release of the modern Asian eatery’s new cocktail menu, it’s safe to say that Beverage Director Lane Primeaux and his crew behind the bar have outdone themselves yet again.

The new cocktail menu includes both spicy and refreshing summer flavors. You can get a first look at the new menu on June 11. Call to reserve a spot.

Sake Gimlet– Sake and gin combine for a fresh take on a traditional gimlet and balance with lime and just the right amount of sweetness. The perfect cool drink to order to cool you off in the summer heat.

Smoke Show – Whiskey and scotch mix with cinnamon and ginger to give this drink a smoky bite, followed by coconut and lemon for a cooler aftertaste.

Saturday Night Fever– This vodka-based drink is fruity, festive and drinkable all summer. The gold disco ball glass doesn’t hurt its curb appeal, either.

Thai-ger Balm– This chilli-infused tequila and smoked rum drink is the most complex on the menu. The flavors build and shift from sweet, to fruity, to spicy, all in one sip. Enjoy it served in one of Soji’s festive tiki cups.

Velvet Buzzsaw– This drink definitely lives up to its name. Soji’s version of a martini includes infusions of hibiscus and lychee. We’ll take two, please.

Open Sesame– This is not your average cocktail. Made with banana and rum, order it to feel like you’re on a beach vacation at home.