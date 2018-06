The Baton Rouge Arts Market is an open air market held on the first Saturday of each month (excluding January and April) in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmer’s Market, located at 5th and Main Street from 8 AM- 12 PM*. The Arts Market provides entrepreneurial opportunities to local artists, while fostering creative community relationships by allowing artists to sell directly to the public. Stroll through our Baton Rouge Arts Market and find a variety of hand-made arts including: pottery, cast & blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture, hand-bound books, hand-made soaps, mixed media, hand-made garments, furniture, wood carvings, hand-painted silks, mosaics, hand-woven baskets, photography, and more!

This November, the Baton Rouge Arts Market celebrates its 20th birthday! For the rest of the year, we will have performances and activities at each market to honor this extraordinary milestone. What started in 1998 as a modest event to accompany the Red Stick Farmers Market, has grown from a dozen artists to over 150 professional, talented artists and craftspeople from Baton Rouge and the surrounding region.

** September 15 is BRAM at Perkins Rowe Art Festival