Baton Rouge is about to get some more burgers.

Five Guys burger restaurant, which already has two locations in Baton Rouge, plans to open a third spot in the Long Farm development at Airline Highway and Antioch Road, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The location should be open by March or April.

The location will be run by franchisee Billy Jacobs, who opened the Five Guys locations in Towne Center and on Highland Road.

