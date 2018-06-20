Dig Baton Rouge
Five star CB Derek Stingley Jr. commits to LSU via social media

James Moran James Moran
15 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

There were no hats on a table or parachuting out of an airplane; not even a press conference to bask in the moment.

Instead, with a drama-free stroke of a keyboard, the best high school player in American announced he was staying home.

Consensus five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. committed to LSU via a tweet on Wednesday afternoon and will be shutting down his recruitment for good. The Dunham School standout celebrated his 17th birthday by choosing the Tigers over finalists Florida and Texas.

