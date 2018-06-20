Five star CB Derek Stingley Jr. commits to LSU via social media

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

There were no hats on a table or parachuting out of an airplane; not even a press conference to bask in the moment.

Instead, with a drama-free stroke of a keyboard, the best high school player in American announced he was staying home.

Consensus five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. committed to LSU via a tweet on Wednesday afternoon and will be shutting down his recruitment for good. The Dunham School standout celebrated his 17th birthday by choosing the Tigers over finalists Florida and Texas.

Image: Tiger Rag