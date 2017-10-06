Flambeau Fest to go on, other events cancelled

Updated 3:00 p.m. Oct. 6 – Here’s an official statement from the festival team.

After lengthy discussions, and under the advisement of local, regional, and state weather and law enforcement officials, which include confirmation of the most accurate weather model updates that Nate has moved an additional 130 miles to the east since last night (and with projections that it will continue on that path) we are happy to report that Flambeau Fest is continuing as planned. As always, the safety of our patrons, artists and crew is of the utmost importance. Parish Officials have given full clearance and support to the organizers and venue, and we are all confident that this continuing easterly track will bring good weather for the event and that Flambeau Fest will be a safe, enjoyable experience on the beautiful grounds of Ascension Fields. We are continuing to monitor pinpoint forecasts and will keep safety our first priority. Please come out early, bring the blankets and enjoy the weekend with us.

Updated 1:00 p.m. Oct. 6 – Organizers of Flambeau Fest said this weekend’s rock and country music festival in Gonzales will go on as planned, according to media reports.

Flambeau Fest’s Facebook page said organizers were watching weather reports come in Friday before making the call to move ahead with the show.

“The Flambeau Fest team is continuing to consult with with local and national weather authorities as the morning progresses,” the post said. “As always, we are highly focused on the safety of our crew, artists, and fest goers.”

Tropical Storm Nate is currently entering the Gulf of Mexico and expected to hit the south Louisiana coast Sunday morning as a Category One hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for the New Orleans metro area, Lake Pontchartrain, and a section of coast stretching from Morgan City to the border of Mississippi and Alabama.

Other events around the Capitol City cancelled their plans because of the expected storms. The Ogden Park Prowl postponed their Mid City art hop until a date to be determine later. The Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council cancelled Sunday In The Park performance by Soulled Out due to the inclement weather, but the Arts Market planned for Saturday is still on.

Flambeau Fest producer Matt Miller told WBRZ this week they are also eyeing security changes after the deadly shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas last weekend. Miller said they met with all levels of law enforcement Monday after the shootings to examine their plan, and were confident they had a “strong” plan in place even before the increased measures were suggested.

