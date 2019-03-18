FLOWBR App Launched to Promote Spring Festivals and Events

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has created a festival App called FLOWBR for use during the Ebb and Flow Festival Season. FLOWBR is a free App designed for the public to engage in the numerous arts and cultural events happening in Baton Rouge from Mid-March to Mid-April 2019. Baton Rouge residents, tourists and visitors can “Ask Flow,” to find information on events, festivals, art exhibits and more. Geo tracking within the App allows for easy navigation to and from events.

The FLOWBR allows users to locate and vote for the 104 works of art by Louisiana artists featured in ART FLOW — the art exhibition currently taking place in 42 venues around downtown. ART FLOW is a partnership between the Arts Council and Forum 35, who are presenting this juried art exhibition with the added component of the public being invited to vote on their favorite work of art.

FLOWBR also contains information on all of the programming during the Arts Council’s two-day, free outdoor Ebb and Flow festival on April 6 – 7, 2019, which will host over 40 community partners engaging in performances and interactive demonstrations, an artist marketplace with over 80 artists and makers booths, and 5 outdoor performance spaces, including a Kids Coast, with a Junior Ninja course, water ecology activities, storytelling and more.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is working with Visit Baton Rouge and other community partners to possibly expand the APP beyond the spring Ebb & Flow Season to create access for the numerous arts and cultural events happening throughout the city.

