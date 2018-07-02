Flower Power

Alice’s Table brings DIY floral events to BR

Something exciting has arrived in Baton Rouge. Alice’s Table, a nationwide lifestyle business, brings women together by hosting artisan flower arranging classes that encourage a creative and social lifestyle. The goals are to teach women about flowers and flower care in a fun environment and to provide them with a beautiful creation to take home at the end of the night.

Not only do the classes provide attractive flower arrangements, they also provide skills and knowledge on how you can grow your own flowers. Though the classes are geared toward women, some ladies opt to bring their husbands or boyfriends to tag along. Sarah Taylor, one of Baton Rouge’s two event executives, describes Alice’s Table as “like Painting and Pinot, but without the painting.”

Throughout the hour-long classes, Alice’s Table instructors give step-by-step instructions on how you can create your own masterpiece while going through each step themselves to provide an easy visual. The flowers are provided in huge bouquets and each guest receives three to four stems of each flower.

Throughout the class, guests are also taught the specific care instructions for the arrangement. To ensure longevity, the flowers are sourced wholesale from a vendor and are delivered quickly. Because of this, class tickets must be purchased beforehand.

Alice’s Table uniquely trains women to become event executives and to learn how to arrange each of the ten seasonal floral arrangements. The executives are in charge of marketing and creating relationships with the venues, and there is one instructor per each class of about twenty people.

“Everything is provided: the vase, flowers, tools, apron, flower food and knowledge. The flower recipes are broken down, and each step is important. We want you to go home and be able to do it yourself,” said Taylor. “The classes are two-sided: they are a way to relax and a way to learn and do on your own.”

Having only arrived in March of this year, Alice’s Table is taking over the social scene in Baton Rouge.

“It’s exciting,” Taylor said. “We have done six events already and the first event I did completely sold out.”

Alice’s Table is constantly hosting new events in Baton Rouge, including public events—at which wine and appetizers are frequently served—as well as private events like bachelorette parties, birthday parties and baby showers. Check out facebook.com/alicestablebr for information on upcoming events!

Photos by Jessica Schlorke