Fly Girl Pop Ups creates exclusive and sustainable shopping experience

Fly Girl Pop Ups, a local, women-led business founded in the fall of 2019, is hosting its second closet sale, Fly Girl Fete, this weekend. The event will take place Sunday, January 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Parlor on St. Joseph’s Street downtown.

“Fly Girl Pop Ups started as a single closet sale thrown together by three local creatives and soon answered a call for women to connect and share something as intimate as personal style,” says co-founder Gabby Murphy. “With the climate issues facing the world and the increasing interest in sustainability efforts among millennials and Gen Z, we wanted to provide a platform to address the changing needs of fashion while empowering women to be both educated consumer and entrepreneur.”

Tickets are $5 and cover entry to the exclusive event featuring fifteen stylish vendors, light snacks, a Fly Girl Pop Ups reusable shopping tote, and access to photos from the event.







Through its events and online community, Fly Girl Pop Ups focuses on promoting sustainable fashion, educating on the impact of fast fashion, and building community through style and self-expression.

Tickets are currently on sale, and you can find additional ticket information here.



