Folk art, music, more at 8th Arts Festival

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

Traditions will be on display and on stage at the 8th Annual Arts Festival in Baton Rouge this weekend.

The festival at Perkins Rowe will feature local artists and crafts in the arts market, and Louisiana music through Sunday. Children’s art and activities like face painting will join performers such as circus acts from AirSeekers and demonstrations from the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

Organizers said Saturday’s festivities will focus on the Baton Rouge Traditions project, a collection of research on folk life and folk art in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

A complete list of acts, events, and music can be found at the Arts Festival website.

