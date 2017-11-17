Food, art, music for you at White Light Night

Arts and music will take center stage Friday night for the White Light Festival in Mid-City.

The free festival gives artists a chance to highlight their work to brighten Baton Rouge’s cultural scene. People can also enjoy live music while shopping at the district’s merchants and enjoying food specials at places like French Truck Coffee, Elsie’s Plate and Pie, Twine, and Curbside.

The Mid-City Merchants association organized the festival, and said all proceeds will go to purchasing public art to continue improving the district. All art purchases in the district will also have city sales tax waived.

Free shuttles will take people throughout the district, stretching from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and the intersection of Government and 14th streets. Uber discounts will also be in effect during the festival.

Here’s a sampling of what you can sample Friday night:

White Light Makers Market – Find just the right handmade, local gifts at deep discounts before the holiday shopping craziness really gets going.

RadioBar’s WLN Art Show – Featuring work for sale from local artists Paul Neff and Charles Barbier, as well as an art-filled happy hour.

French Truck Coffee – The coffee shop will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring art by seven different local artists, and live music from from Hydra Plane, Zak Ocmand and Emily McCollister + Hal Lambert.

Circa 1857 – More than 20 artists will have their creation on display, along with performances by Jonathon “Boogie” Long and others.

Open Studio from Brittany Lee – Lee’s studio across the street from Curbside will host live music from Justin McCoy.

Bistro Byronz – Starting with a special tasting from Cane Land Distilling, and finishing with live performances by the Baton Rouge Music Studios, Bistro Byronz will also display art by Cheryl Heburn Palmer and Lafon Willis-Johnson for the festival.

Hair ART and Company – Catch some grub from the Rice N Gravy food truck while checking out body art, jewelry and spa creations from local artists.

Pop-ups and music at Tim’s Garage – This one’s going to be a must-stop during WLN. The food: Gov’t Taco, Secret Lair Taqueria, Big Easy Cook Co., and Pickle Block Coffee Roasters. The music: DJ Eric Milano, Lauren Stefanski and Peter Simon. The art: Folklore Supply Co., Slash Print Series, Ellen Ogden, Earthly Art by Roya, Rave Bourgeois, John Gray, DJ Eric Milano, Burned in Time.

“Whimsical” at Caffery Gallery – An art show by Mariana Kalacheva, with paintings by oil and acrylic paints and drawings made throughout the year.

“Yonger” exhibit opening – VanGuard Gallery will have art for sale to benefit the Bethany Centre Primary School, and begin their “Yonder” exhibit during WLN.

OrsiArt Pyrography – Woodburning pieces will be on display, including orders for special holiday gifts like a woodburnt portait.

Red Stick Spice Co. – Several art and maker pop-ups will be at Red Stick Spice, along with live music and Cochon Cannery’s bacon jam grilled cheese sandwiches.

Parish Pilates & Yoga – Jewelry from Flaming Lotus Jewelry by Lauren Collignon will be on sale, along with paintings and prints by Skinny Dope Art, pottery by Tina Ufford, and local handcrafted soaps and lotions. Cajun music provided by the Jacques Boudreaux Ensemble.

Culinary Productions – Chef Wells has a menu featuring Louisiana favorites like creole red beans and bayou turkey chili, while the Semi-Tones will offer tunes and live art will happen from painter Olivia Toney and metalworking by Fugu Customs.

BouillaBabes Pop-up – Outside Studio C, the BouillaBabes will be whipping up chili for both carnivores and vegetarians alike, while also raffling off a $50 catering deal for people who drop off their business cards.

Yoga Path LLC – A donation-based yoga class will start at 6 p.m., while there will be chances to take place in partner poses or single poses during the art stroll. A picture booth will also be on hand along with drawings for free yoga classes and apparel.

Image: Mid-City Makers Market / Facebook