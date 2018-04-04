Food Love Affair

Fete au Fete food truck offers casual creole catering

Karen Carlsen from Fete au Fete Food Truck has a new favorite love story.

She recently set up a conference call with a couple to discuss catering their wedding with the food truck, which she co-owns with chef Micah Martello. She said during the call, the groom revealed their first date was out at St. Roch Market in New Orleans, where Fete au Fete was slinging their signature creole street food.

“People want something more casual and fun, less formal and stuffy.”

The groom-to-be got a crawfish poutine, and says he licked the bowl clean. When they sat down to plan their wedding, they told Carlsen picking Fete au Fete to cater was a no-brainer.

“They love our trio, which is a sampler of red beans, shrimp and grits, and crawfish poutine,” Carlsen said, “so we’re going to come up with something new and different for their wedding and do a family-style sampler for each table.”

Food truck receptions are quickly becoming the must-have feature for trendy weddings in south Louisiana. Martello and Carlson are doing so many they’re considering adding another truck to their fleet, especially after catering a few celebrity weddings in New Orleans, such as pro tennis star Serena Williams. Their menu stretches from creole staples like red beans or shrimp and grits to more eye-popping fare like their signature crawfish poutine or trash grits with pork debris.

Besides the engaging freshness that street food can give over a buffet, a food truck can add a unique atmosphere to the reception instead of an unmemorable lineup of fish, chicken, or veggies.

“People want that food truck experience, they’re looking for something more casual and fun, less formal and stuffy,” Chef Martello said. “People can come up to the truck and try what they want, they can try some of everything, and it’s a really fun experience.”

If couples want a food truck for their nuptials, Martello and Carlsen sit down with them to tailor the experience. They also have to make sure the venue will have room for their truck and setup, and put the logistics into place to make sure guests are swimming in grits and crawfish.

“There’s always a fear, I think, associated with food truck weddings that there’s going to be a line to wait in,” Carlsen said. “That’s a question I get asked all the time—am I going to have guests waiting an hour to get their food? And that’s never a problem we’ve had.”

Martello shifts his menu around to work with the time, location, and needs of the guests. That often means a bevy of hors d’oeuvres with salad and cornbread rolls to start, then a menu of a few small plates they can stage and hand out through the window whenever people want more.

“Guests like that they get to talk to the staff, whoever’s at the truck, they can ask questions about the food. It’s just a more interactive and fun experience,” Carlsen said.

Fete au Fete will expand their offerings in Baton Rouge beyond the food truck later this year when they open a stall at the White Star Market development. It will feature Martello’s unique take on creole cuisine as well as the food truck favorites people in Baton Rouge have grown to love.

To contact Fete au Fete about their catering options and see sample menus, visit their website at FeteAuFete.com/catering.

Photos courtesy of Fete au Fete