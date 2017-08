Football season is nearly upon us.

We have just 13 days until the season starts for the Tigers, and we now know where the Tigers stand in the AP Top 25: No. 13.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the Preseason #APTop25! pic.twitter.com/EaYR6appdR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 21, 2017

The top spot went to Alabama, followed by Ohio State (2), Florida State (3), USC (4) and Clemson (5).

Read More

Comments