Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Fore! Topgolf Baton Rouge tees off this week

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
3 hours ago

Golfers and entertainment lovers alike, mark your calendars – Topgolf has announced an opening date for its Baton Rouge location.

The entertainment venue and high-tech driving range, which offers a swanky lounge experience in addition to multi-tiered driving bays, will open to the public on Friday, January 11.

This, the first Topgolf location in the state, features an impressive array of amenities, including 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, private event spaces and meeting rooms, and a rooftop terrace complete with a fire pit.

Topgolf Hours of operation:

Mon – Thurs: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Fri – Sat: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Sun: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

