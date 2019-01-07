Fore! Topgolf Baton Rouge tees off this week

Golfers and entertainment lovers alike, mark your calendars – Topgolf has announced an opening date for its Baton Rouge location.

The entertainment venue and high-tech driving range, which offers a swanky lounge experience in addition to multi-tiered driving bays, will open to the public on Friday, January 11.

This, the first Topgolf location in the state, features an impressive array of amenities, including 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, private event spaces and meeting rooms, and a rooftop terrace complete with a fire pit.

Baton Rouge is getting ready to geaux! Are we saying that right? That’s a lot of extra letters. pic.twitter.com/oDNGGMequz — Topgolf (@Topgolf) December 26, 2018

Topgolf Hours of operation:

Mon – Thurs: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Fri – Sat: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sun: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.