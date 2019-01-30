Forget streaming – subscribe to meat with Iverstine Farms

Move over Netflix and Hulu, there’s a new subscription service coming to the Baton Rouge area. Popular Perkins Road butcher shop Iverstine Family Farms has announced a plan to deliver their responsibly-raised meat products directly to your home.

To start, the service will be limited to homes in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, along with some parts of Ascension Parish. If the service proves a success, an expansion outside of the state could be possible.

Each month, subscribers in Iverstine’s service will receive a package containing a 11- to 13-pound assortment of curated beef, pork and chicken cuts, sausages, and other cured items. Featured items will rotate monthly, and a recipe card is included in the bundle to help you make the most of the meat.

The option to add a la carte items is also included in the service for an additional fee. Individual boxes are offered for $134, and subsciption packages start at $125 per month. All goods are delivered to customers in insulated cooler bags.

Having had the huge privilege of visiting Iverstine’s Farm, we can attest to the fact that they farm the way you wish everyone did. The animals are treated with care and fed the proper diet for their health, and for the overall taste of the products.

If you’re going to eat meat, Iverstine Farms is truly the best option around. Be sure to follow them on Instagram for interesting stories about their farm and their process.