UPDATE 5/1/17: More former LSU players selected in NFL draft

Malachi Dupre

Former Tiger Malachi Dupre, a wide receiver from New Orleans, will go to the Green Bay Packers. He was picked in the seventh round, 247th overall.

Davon Godchaux

Former LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux will go to the Miami Dolphins. The Plaquemine native was a fifth-round pick, 178th overall.

Ethan Pocic

Former LSU center Ethan Pocic was the 58th overall pick in the second round. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

Duke Riley

Linebacker Duke Riley was the 75th overall selection in the third round. He was picked by the Atlanta Falcons.

Kendell Beckwith

Linebacker Kendell Beckwith was picked in the third round, 107th overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Leonard Fournette

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jamal Adams

Former Tiger safety Jamal Adams was picked sixth by the New York Jets.

Tre’Davious White

Former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White was taken No. 27 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

