Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris has announced his transfer to the University of North Carolina via Facebook. See the full post below:

“Obviously, it has been an important time for me, looking for a great situation and another opportunity to grow as a young man and as a student as well as a football player,” Harris said in the post. “The opportunity to accomplish that is very important to me. After my [official] visit this weekend to the University of North Carolina, I’m going to get that opportunity. With that being said, I’m fully committed to UNC this upcoming year and I look forward to the opportunity to play for coach Fedora and UNC. Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so. I have to say that I haven’t been this excited in a while and can’t do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support.”

Harris is a senior from Bossier City, Louisiana.

