Former LSU QB Brandon Harris to transfer to UNC
Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris has announced his transfer to the University of North Carolina via Facebook. See the full post below:
“Obviously, it has been an important time for me, looking for a great situation and another opportunity to grow as a young man and as a student as well as a football player,” Harris said in the post. “The opportunity to accomplish that is very important to me. After my [official] visit this weekend to the University of North Carolina, I’m going to get that opportunity. With that being said, I’m fully committed to UNC this upcoming year and I look forward to the opportunity to play for coach Fedora and UNC. Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so. I have to say that I haven’t been this excited in a while and can’t do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support.”
Harris is a senior from Bossier City, Louisiana.