The former LSU student charged with negligent homicide in the 2017 hazing death of freshman Maxwell Gruver was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.



The six jurors delivered a verdict to Matthew Naquin, 21, after deliberating for about an hour, according to The Advocate.



Naquin faces a sentence from probation to up to five years in prison. His sentencing date is Oct. 16.



Gruver, a pledge of Phi Delta Theta, died of alcohol poisoning at the fraternity’s house in a hazing ritual known colloquially by members as “bible study,” where pledges were forced to chug 190-proof alcohol. Gruver’s blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal driving limit in Louisiana at the time he died.



Witnesses testified that Naquin targeted Gruver and prosecutors argued he was primarily responsible for Gruver’s death.



Naquin was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting 700 files from his phone after prosecutors obtained a search warrant for the device, but has not yet stood trial for this charge.



Phi Delta Theta is banned from LSU’s campus until 2033.