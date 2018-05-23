Fortnite tournament headed to Lafayette this weekend

Oh, and there are $10,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs.
The Fortnite Battle Royale Tournament welcomes players and spectators to the Cajun Dome on May 26-27. Participants can play for the $10,00 cash prizes and the entire tournament will be live streamed on Twitch. One and two day passes can be purchased for players and spectators here.
When you realize there’s a #Fortnite tournament at the @cajundome and a #Twitch #livetstream sponsored by @lafayettetravel. https://t.co/lC7GwpsWR7 pic.twitter.com/bq0dNnZL0H
— Lafayette, Louisiana (@LafayetteTravel) May 23, 2018