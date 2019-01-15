Forum 35 and Arts Council team up for Art Flow

Forum 35 and The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are joining forces to produce what they are calling the signature arts event in the region.

Combining visual arts elements of of Forum 35’s Art Melt concept with a public participation component, the new exhibition titled “Art Flow” aims to celebrate Louisiana artists as well the innovative arts community in the capital city.

The exhibition will also serve as the focal point of the Ebb and Flow festival season, which will continue to celebrate and promote the city’s artistic offerings this Spring.

“Forum 35 created Art Melt with the goal of being a premier event to showcase the relationship between Louisiana art, artists, and the arts community,” said Jessica Keasler, president of Forum 35. “We are excited to partner with the Arts Council to elevate Art Melt to the next level as Art Flow, providing even more opportunities for the public to experience Louisiana’s unique arts and culture.”

Two and three-dimensional installations are planned as features of the exhibition, and will be shown in venues in and around downtown Baton Rouge.

The public will be able to view exhibits and vote on their favorites over the course of one month, with a national jury also awarding winners.

The winners of the juried and public prizes will be announced during the Ebb & Flow Festival weekend, April 6 & 7, 2019, and will continue to be on display through the Baton Rouge Blues Festival on April 14 & 15, 2019.

For more information on events and exhibitions, visit www.artsbr.org, www.forum35.org, or call the Arts Council at 225-344-8558.