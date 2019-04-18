Forum 35’s Public Education Project: Applications Now Open

Forum 35 has opened applications for its annual Public Education Project (PEP), an initiative of its Service Pillar designed to provide an area school with young professional volunteers for a year-long service partnership.

Forum 35’s 2019-2020 Leaders. Photo Credit: Blair Thompson

PEP, is led by a committee of young professionals passionate about supporting education initiatives in Baton Rouge. The purpose of the committee is to partner with one school each academic year in order to promote opportunities to enhance the school environment and provide resources and opportunities for students. Previous projects have included physical improvements to the exterior or interior of the school and assistance with in-school or after-school activities.

PEP will begin in June 2019 and conclude in May 2020. The project will begin by Forum 35 and the chosen school sharing ideas and deciding on the best opportunities for partnership throughout the year.

To qualify for PEP, the school must be:

– A public charter or traditional public school

– In Baton Rouge, Louisiana

– Serve predominantly low-income students

A panel of members from Forum 35’s PEP committee will blindly judge all applications. Three applicants will be selected from this application process for an in-person interview. The final selection will occur in late May 2019.

For more information or to apply, visit forum35.org/PEP. Questions regarding the project or the application can be directed to the Public Education Project Chair, Olivia Ohlsen, at pep@forum35.org.