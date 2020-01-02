Four tips to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

For those of you sitting at home with a list of New Year’s Resolutions panicking because you don’t know where to begin, look no further. Here are some tips and tricks to make your resolutions last the entire year.

Invest in calendars and planners

The key to keeping organized during work or school (or both for those of you who are #hustlin) is keeping and using a planner. Finding the right planner that works for you might take a little time, but once you find the perfect one, it’s love at first sight.

Websites like Erin Condren and Poketo offer customizable planners that can be tailored to your exact schedule and needs. If you’re more of an online planner kind of person, create a Google Calendar (for free) and stick with it! On Google Calendar, you can even create multiple calendars that can be viewed individually or all at once and even shared with family and friends.

Set reminders

The reminders app is your new best friend. Is one of your goals to wash bedding every two weeks or mop the floors every three weeks? Set a reminder on your phone that will politely appear on your home screen without constantly nagging you. This is the easiest way to get your to-do list done. If you have Alexa or another smart device, you can also set your reminders through the device app.

Set goals that better yourself, not goals aimed at a number

It’s easy to make a resolution such as “I’ll drink 100 ounces of water a day” or “I’ll go to the gym five times a week,” but these kinds of goals are often very hard to stick to. Instead try to set goals aimed at beating your personal records from the past year. Make resolutions such as “Drink more water than I did last year” or “I’ll spend an extra 20 minutes in the gym every workout.” Goals like these are easier to keep up, and you won’t find yourself beating yourself up because you aren’t achieving outlandish goals.

Treat yourself

It may be a new year and a new decade, but it’s still very important to #treatyoself every once in a while. However, a great resolution is treating yourself to fun things that are good for you instead of treating yourself to “guilty things.” Invest in things to pamper yourself such as skincare, clothing, experiences and luxury treatments and find ways of self care that don’t include food or spending money.

But as always, you probably deserve another Mary Lee donut as well. Another hint—shop and dine locally to support small Baton Rouge-based businesses