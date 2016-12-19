Fournette signs with Roc Nation
LSU running back Leonard Fournette just took the first step to going pro, signing a deal with Roc Nation Sports, a sports management company started by Jay-Z. He announced the deal on Twitter today.
Excited to be apart of my new family, let's get it #BugaNation ❌ @RocNation pic.twitter.com/na7uz8i37o
— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 19, 2016
Fournette announced last week that he wouldn’t join LSU at the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Photo by Sean Gasser.