FREE. GUAC.

The words are like music to a millennial’s ears.

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is giving away a free side of guacamole with any purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Please note that the offer is only valid of online orders, read the rest of the fine print here.

Use the offer code “AVOCADO” for mobile or online orders all day on July 31.