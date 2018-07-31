The words are like music to a millennial’s ears.
In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is giving away a free side of guacamole with any purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Please note that the offer is only valid of online orders, read the rest of the fine print here.
Zoom in on the water cup. . Use the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO when placing an online or in-app order to receive FREE Guac on one entrée OR a FREE side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac with purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos. Offer valid on 7/31/18 at participating restaurants in the US.