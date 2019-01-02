Fresh feed: what we’re excited to eat in 2019

Each new year brings the promise of new goals, new outlooks and a new you. Here’s to helping you fuel those dreams. These are the new eateries coming to Baton Rouge in 2019.

The ever-growing hub of Mid City is continuing to feed us new and exciting options, with three new ventures already in the works on Government Street.

Mid City Beer Garden – Perhaps the most waited-for spot in the city is finally seeing some serious construction progress on Government Street. No word on an opening timeline, but earlier reports indicate sometime in the late summer. We are crossing our fingers for tasty bar food.

Cannatella Grocery – An Italian grocery store and quick service restaurant that’s been serving Acadiana for nearly a century is opening their first Baton Rouge location next door to Rocca. I look forward to sampling their grocery selection, housemade goods and their legendary muffuletta.

Electric Depot – The Electric Depot promises a few exciting dining options. Red Stick Social, the large entertainment and bowling complex, will have a full service restaurant, bar and beer garden.

On the same property, Electric Depot is bringing in even more food vendors. BORU, a new Japanese concept from the Ichiban team will serve up ramen and poke. City Roots Coffee will brew up an extension coffee menu. We expect all of this to open in phases, beginning in the first quarter of this year.

New developments like Arlington Marketplace along Burbank are bringing in some exciting new casual eats. Two are elevated fast food ventures joining us from New Orleans. Dat Dog will serve up gourmet hot dogs in what promises to be an eclectic, fun environment at Burbank and Ben Hur.

Atomic Burger will serve up high quality burgers in Arlington Marketplace at Burbank and Lee.

In other parts of town, new spots are happening as well:

Bumsteers, a full service restaurant with a rooftop bar, will join the Perkins overpass area in the former Crispy Catch location. The talent pool is deep with this team, so our hopes are high. The burgers will inevitably be incredible, but the menu includes a spread of elevated bar food.

Romacelli, a casual Italian eatery with current locations in Lafayette and Youngsville is opening its first Baton Rouge location near Woman’s Hospital.

Jinya Ramen Bar will open in the spring in Perkins Rowe. I hesitate to be excited about chain restaurants but this one seems to get good reviews, and is offering something new to the Rowe.

What new dining options are you most excited to try this year? Let us know in the comments.