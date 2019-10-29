Fresh Junkie provides healthy meals for people on the go

Fresh Junkie will make your lunch while you pick up your breakfast.

The day I popped into Fresh Junkies, I had a busy day ahead of me: work at my job from 8-5, followed by a meeting and then writing an article. This meant my only time to workout was my lunch break, which means finding a way to fuel up before lunch and eating lunch at my desk. Like many folks, being this busy is a typical day.

I walked into Fresh Junkies a little before 8 am to find a very energetic employee singing, dancing and making food. I picked up an avocado toast with tomatoes, sprouts, bacon and a really tangy, fantastic dressing. I haven’t had dressing on avocado toast, but now I’m a believer! It added a great creamy kick, and I ate some veggies for breakfast. I call that a win.

While I was there, I also grabbed my lunch. You can pick up a made-to-order salad as early as 6 am at their Southdowns location. I also call that a win because I’m not too into the already-in-the-fridge, grab and go options you see around town. My mediterranean salad was loaded with lots of toppings – olives, feta, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, onions and chicken with a greek dressing on the side. It was very filling and very tasty.

Plus, they serve Whipass Coffee (a special small batch roast from the folks at Community), so it really is a one-stop shop to fuel your day.

Too busy to stop by? Freshjunkie offers salad subscriptions that they deliver right to your door. Choose from any of their 12 salads, delivered to you on Monday or Tuesday. You can get 3, 4, 6 or 8 salads each week. This might be the most foolproof way to be busy and stay healthy.