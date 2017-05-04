Friday’s Live After 5 concert has been postponed due to “unavailability of police detailing,” according to the organization’s Facebook page. The show, featuring Am/Fm, is rescheduled for June 2.

“Due to the unavailability of police detailing, which is required for permitting, we must reschedule this week’s Live After Five concert to June 2. You’ll have to wait a little longer to dance along with Am/Fm, but we promise it will be worth it,” event organizers said on Facebook.

Comments